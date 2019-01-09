The chief justice is all praises for Lahore’s Orange Line Metro project

January 9, 2019

The chief justice thinks that Lahore’s Orange Line Metro project is a “gift” for the people of Lahore. 

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar praised the efforts of the project director while hearing a case on Wednesday. “Let us know when the project gets completed. We want to ride in it too,” he said. “I request you to please complete it on time.”

Naeem Bukhari, who is representing construction companies, submitted an agreement over the surety. The court has given the companies two days to submit their guaranty. No one will be given any leeway, he remarked. “The project should be completed at all costs,” he said.

Related: Orange Line train construction companies ordered to pay Rs1b to court 

On January 7, the court ordered the companies constructing the Orange Line Metro train to submit Rs1 billion as surety. The companies said that the work was halted because of the failure of the Lahore Development Authority to release funds. The authority released funds worth Rs400 million and Rs600 million to the construction companies.

 

 
 


