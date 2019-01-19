Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa doesn’t have any social media accounts

January 19, 2019

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has no social media accounts.

The Supreme Court has clarified that the recently appointed top judge has no social media presence and that all the accounts and pages made in his name are fake.

Justice Khosa has directed the FIA and PTA to take action against the fake accounts.

He took oath as the country’s 26th chief justice on Friday. Justice Khosa will serve as the top judge till his tenure ends on December 20, 2019.

 
 
 

