Chaudhry Nisar may never get his old status in the PML-N back again, says Abbasi

January 3, 2019




Former PM and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the doors of his party are always open for Chaudhry Nisar.

“Chaudhry Nisar may never regain his status within the party which he used to enjoy in the past,” Abbasi told Amber Shamsi Thursday. “I last contacted Chaudhry Nisar before the elections.”

Chaudhry Nisar, a veteran PML-N leader, contested the last election independently after developing differences with party Quaid Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders. Abbasi said that Chaudhry Nisar says he hasn't left the party.

“He independently contested the last election and I don't think it was the right choice.”

However, the PML-N leader said that nobody will stop Chaudhry Nisar if he wants to become active in the party again.
 
 


