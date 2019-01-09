Chaudhry Aslam: Karachi still remembers its protector

Chaudhry Aslam, infamously known as the “encounter specialist”, was feared by terrorists and gangsters alike.Aslam killed at least 80 suspected terrorists and arrested many high-profile criminals in his 30-year career.He joined the Sindh police as an assistant sub-inspector in 1984. He originally hailed to Mansehra. His friends used to call him “baba police” and “yaaro ka yaar” because he never refused to help his fellows in uniform.Aslam served as the SHO in various areas of Karachi during the operation against the MQM in 1992. When criminal gangs of Lyari wreaked havoc in the city, senior police officials had given him the responsibility of restoring the peace in the city.Underworld don Shoaib Khan and Abdul Rehman Baloch, the notorious criminal of a Lyari gang, were also arrested by Aslam.He was a favourite target of militant organisations. He survived the first attempt on his life in January 2006. In September 2011, a terrorist hit an explosive laden vehicle at Aslam’s residence but remained unhurt. His two guards, however, were killed in the attack.On July 20, 2013, a suicide bomber detonated a motorcycle bomb in Karachi’s Essa Nagri but Aslam remain unhurt yet again.On January 9, 2014, he was targeted on the Lyari Expressway on his way to office. He couldn’t survive this suicide bombing and bid farewell to the city he protected for 30 years.