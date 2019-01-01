Updated: Punjab, KP govts extend school winter vacations by week but colleges, universities open

The Punjab and now the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments extended on Monday the winter vacations of their public and private schools by a week.

The Punjab minister for school education, Murad Raas, announced that the decision was taken in view of the extreme weather conditions. Children were falling sick. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that their schools would be off until Jan 7 as well.

The schools will now open on January 7, instead of January 1. This does not apply to colleges and universities that will open according to their schedules.

The vacations have been extended because of the drop in mercury. Foggy conditions are expected to last for a week more at least.