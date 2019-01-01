Updated: Punjab, KP govts extend school winter vacations by week but colleges, universities open

January 1, 2019

Photo: AFP

The Punjab and now the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments extended on Monday the winter vacations of their public and private schools by a week. 

The Punjab minister for school education, Murad Raas, announced that the decision was taken in view of the extreme weather conditions. Children were falling sick. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that their schools would be off until Jan 7 as well.

The schools will now open on January 7, instead of January 1. This does not apply to colleges and universities that will open according to their schedules.

The vacations have been extended because of the drop in mercury. Foggy conditions are expected to last for a week more at least.

 
 

11 Comments

  1. maham   December 31, 2018 10:42 pm/ Reply

    College or university bi off kar den 　
    Un student ko sardi nai lagti

  2. dumpling   December 31, 2018 10:47 pm/ Reply

    Thank goodness. It now if only they fix the ratta system! (which I know is being looked into) I really hope this new government combs out the flaws in our education system! InshaAllah!

  3. HAIDER   December 31, 2018 10:50 pm/ Reply

    kya college main b hun gi

  4. Hamza maqbool   December 31, 2018 11:26 pm/ Reply

    In Jhelum also I am from B F C Jhelum

  5. Adnan   January 1, 2019 12:53 am/ Reply

    What about colleges?

  6. Zeeshan Naeem   January 1, 2019 1:52 am/ Reply

    Tell us about college?

  7. Azeem   January 1, 2019 8:13 am/ Reply

    but schools are open today why?

  8. Ali   January 1, 2019 9:11 am/ Reply

    Good

  9. A. MirZa   January 1, 2019 3:57 pm/ Reply

    College or university waly b insaan e hoty hain un ko b dy dain

  10. Mahim Maher   January 1, 2019 4:06 pm/ Reply

    Editor: We have just updated this news to add details on colleges and universities.

  11. A Khan   January 1, 2019 5:04 pm/ Reply

    Colleges aur Universities mai to Robots parhty hain na Unhen to High ya Low temperature sy farq he nai parta.


