CCTV footage helps Karachi police arrest teenage motorcycle thieves

January 3, 2019




Karachi police have arrested two teenage motorcycle thieves with the help of CCTV footage, officials said Thursday.

One of their accomplices managed to escape during the raid. Police also seized two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplice. The suspects, aged between 14 to 15, confessed to committing crimes in Old Sabzi Mandi, Ayesha Manzil and other areas of Karachi.

The teenagers used to snatch money from bus conductors, they told interrogators. Police said the suspects had stolen a large number of motorcycles from various areas of the city.

They have been arrested in the past as well, police officials said.
 
 


