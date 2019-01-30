Case registered against three Karachi shopkeepers for selling stolen mobile phones

The Karachi police arrested on Tuesday three shopkeepers for selling stolen mobile phones at the Sakhi Hassan mobile market.

A case was registered against them on Wednesday.

Over 15 phones, IMEI devices and a CPU were seized from their possession.

Related: Case registered after Rs6.5m stolen from private bank in Karachi’s Defence

They used to change the phones’ IMEI numbers, said the Central SSP. He added that they are conducting forensic tests of the phones, which will help them retrieve the data stored on the phones.

An IMEI number is a unique 15 digit number assigned to all cellular devices, which identifies your device within the mobile network. It can be used to block a mobile phone from being used by another person or phone company if it has been lost or stolen.