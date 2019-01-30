Case registered against three Karachi shopkeepers for selling stolen mobile phones

January 30, 2019

The Karachi police arrested on Tuesday three shopkeepers for selling stolen mobile phones at the Sakhi Hassan mobile market.

A case was registered against them on Wednesday.

Over 15 phones, IMEI devices and a CPU were seized from their possession.

Related: Case registered after Rs6.5m stolen from private bank in Karachi’s Defence

They used to change the phones’ IMEI numbers, said the Central SSP. He added that they are conducting forensic tests of the phones, which will help them retrieve the data stored on the phones.

An IMEI number is a unique 15 digit number assigned to all cellular devices, which identifies your device within the mobile network. It can be used to block a mobile phone from being used by another person or phone company if it has been lost or stolen.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Doctors threaten to march towards CM House as protests at Sindh’s public hospitals enter their third day

January 30, 2019 12:21 pm

CTD arrests seven suspected members of banned militant outfits in Sindh

January 30, 2019 12:12 pm

Case registered after Rs6.5m stolen from private bank in Karachi’s Defence

January 30, 2019 11:25 am

Karachi police spring into action after 10-year-old girl’s disappearance

January 30, 2019 10:26 am

Weather report: Rain expected in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, snow in the northern areas

January 30, 2019 8:52 am

CTD arrests key commander of TTP Fazlullah group in Karachi

January 29, 2019 10:01 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
Taha Anis
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.