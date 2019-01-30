Case registered after Rs6.5m stolen from private bank in Karachi’s Defence

A case was registered on Wednesday at Karachi’s Defence police station in the case of a bank robbery in which Rs6.5 million was stolen.

The case, which was registered on behalf of the private bank’s manager, has been handed over to the special investigation unit.

A security guard and his accomplices stole over Rs6.5 million and broke into 10 lockers at a private bank in Defence Monday night.

The investigation team says the guard and his accomplices fled in a car. He turned off his phone after the robbery and the last location is at the bank, according to investigators.

The guard, identified as Manzoor, was deployed in the night shift. According to the police, he informed the police of a robbery at the bank Monday night and disappeared.

The police said that the accused also cut the wires of the bank’s CCTV system.

Another security guard, Ehsan, was arrested by the police. He told the investigators that Manzoor came for his duty early last night. His supervisor told the police that Manzoor had been working at the bank for the last five or six years.