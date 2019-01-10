Car-bus collision leaves two dead, 14 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung

January 10, 2019

Two people died and 14 were injured when a car collided with a bus in Balochistan’s Mastung on Thursday.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta. Four of them are in critical condition.

According to Balochistan Levies, the incident took place on Sibi Road. Police said the car was completely destroyed in the incident. As a result, one of the passengers died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Ghulam Nabi Shahwani and 50-year-old Mohammad Qasim. Shahwani was from Dera Murad Jamali while Qasim was a resident of Jaffarabad.

The injured were identified as Saima, Murad Bibi, Shaheena, Hajra, Muhammad Gul, Akhtar Ali, Siraj Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Abdul Haq, Abdul Hameed, Ziaullah, Muhammad Nawaz and Gul Bakhsh.

The victims were residents of Quetta, Jaffarabad and Naseerabad.

 
 


