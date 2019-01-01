Capital market bounces back on the first day of 2019

The capital market bounced back sharply on Tuesday with the benchmark KSE-100 share index, a gauge to measure the market performance, booking its largest gain in over two months.

At the time of filing this report, the KSE-100 was hovering at 38,000 points level, up 2.5% or 929 points from the previous day’s closing level. The last time market appreciated this much was on October 26.

This was a sharp come back from its last week’s position when news of prominent politicians and business people being placed on the exit control list dragged the index down to its lowest level of the past 10 weeks. A report by the Joint Investigation Team of the Supreme Court that unveiled names of 172 people in a fake accounts case. The government has put these people on the ECL, barring them from leaving the country.

While most analysts attributed the bearish market towards year end to political developments, some said there was uncertainty around the IMF package, which is super critical to take the economy out of a crisis. The delay in entering the IMF programme has also kept investors away from the market as foreigners continued to offload their shares in the market throughout the year.

The new year means fresh allocations for the funds, which led to more buying because stocks became cheaper after the index fell to 37,000 points level. The analyst say this was a recovery and may be short-lived because things at the economic front are not going to improve anytime soon.

Pakistan is facing a double challenge of reducing a fiscal deficit and a trading loss. The government is spending more than it earns, while we spend two dollars for every dollar that comes to the country. This twin deficit is the biggest challenge facing the government and has resulted in a tight policy by the central bank, which will slow down the economic growth in months to come.