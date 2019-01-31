Calling all biryani lovers: Sindh governor announces annual biryani festival

This was announced by Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday. He was visiting the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan office.The Sindh governor said the government will invite everyone from the meat suppliers to masala walas, he said, adding that biryani should be rich in spices.The association’s chairperson said Pakistan is currently exporting rice worth $2 billion, but this could be taken to $4 billion with government support.Ismail said that the government will provide all possible support to take the exports up to $4 billion.