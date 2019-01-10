Cabinet turns down request to remove 20 of the 172 names off the no-fly list

The interior ministry’s request to the federal cabinet to remove the names of 20 of the 172 people placed on the no-fly list after the JIT’s report in the fake accounts case has been rejected.

This was stated by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Thursday).

Chaudhry said that the cabinet was informed by the law ministry that a written order by the Supreme Court had not been issued yet in this regard.

The information minister said a cabinet committee has been formed to review the names of all 172 people and decide on a case-by-case basis whether to take their names off the list. The committee will submit its recommendations to the cabinet. Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem, Minister of State for Interior Sheheryar Afridi, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and Interior Secretary Azam Khan are part of the committee.

On the recommendations of the JIT, the federal cabinet had in its meeting on December 27 last year decided to place the names of 172 individuals on the ECL, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Murad Ali Shah, Farooq H Naek and several other leaders and provincial ministers belonging to the PPP.

The Supreme Court had questioned how the government had placed the names of these people on the ECL without its approval and recently ordered the names of Bilawal and Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, to be taken off the list immediately and removed from the JIT report. The court also ordered the removal of the remaining 170 names as well.