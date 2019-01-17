Cabinet to discuss the Supreme Court’s orders to take the 172 names off the ECL

The federal cabinet will meet today (Thursday) at 3:30pm to discuss a 17-point agenda, including the inclusion of 172 names on the Exit Control List.

The Supreme Court has ordered the government to take the names of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah off the ECL immediately. Their names were included in a money laundering and fake accounts case being investigated by the FIA.

The court came down hard on the government for putting the names of the incumbent chief minister as well as Bilawal on the list without the court’s approval.

The cabinet is also expected to approve the appointment of the new PTA chairperson. The matter of setting the price of cement based on demand and supply in the industry will also be discussed.

A grant for the power division is expected to be approved as is a pension for the families of deceased government workers.

The cabinet will also be seeking legal advice on fighting its case in the UK.