British Airways to begin operating three flights a week from Islamabad to London in June

January 31, 2019

Photo: AFP

British Airways will be starting its flight operations from Pakistan this June.

It will be operating three flights a week from Islamabad to London, officials of British Airways told Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari during a meeting in Islamabad.

The delegation appreciated the facilities being provided at the New Islamabad Airport and praised it as being among the best airports in the region.

Related: British Airways to return to Pakistan after 10yrs

Bukhari said Pakistan’s connectivity with the world is going to increase and this will become an opportunity for the country.

British Airways is returning to Pakistan after 10 years. It suspended its operations in Pakistan on September 22, 2008 after a suicide attack at Islamabad’s Marriott hotel in which more than 53 people were killed and 250 people, including six Britons, were injured.

“We will not compromise on the safety of our customers, staff or planes,” the spokesperson had said. British Airways used to operate six flights a week between London and Islamabad.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Zulfi Bukhari thinks resignation should be least of Sindh CM’s options

December 30, 2018 7:29 pm

Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking disqualification of Zulfi Bukhari

December 26, 2018 3:27 pm

Pakistan among 10 ‘coolest places’ to visit in 2019

December 26, 2018 3:05 pm

Zulfi Bukhari’s name removed from no-fly list

December 12, 2018 4:46 pm

Siemens, Volkswagen interested in investing in Pakistan, says German ambassador

December 7, 2018 10:45 pm

Today’s outlook: NAB to investigate Islamabad’s Safe City project, Al Azizia hearing resumes

November 16, 2018 9:17 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.