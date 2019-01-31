British Airways to begin operating three flights a week from Islamabad to London in June

British Airways will be starting its flight operations from Pakistan this June.

It will be operating three flights a week from Islamabad to London, officials of British Airways told Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari during a meeting in Islamabad.

The delegation appreciated the facilities being provided at the New Islamabad Airport and praised it as being among the best airports in the region.

Bukhari said Pakistan’s connectivity with the world is going to increase and this will become an opportunity for the country.

British Airways is returning to Pakistan after 10 years. It suspended its operations in Pakistan on September 22, 2008 after a suicide attack at Islamabad’s Marriott hotel in which more than 53 people were killed and 250 people, including six Britons, were injured.

“We will not compromise on the safety of our customers, staff or planes,” the spokesperson had said. British Airways used to operate six flights a week between London and Islamabad.