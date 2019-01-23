Bombs and IEDs were just toys for Hukum Khan

Peshawar has suffered more than 1,000 bomb blasts in the last 10 years when often its only shield was its Bomb Disposal Squad.

Leading from the front was Inspector Hukum Khan, one of the unit’s pioneers. He did this work despite starting out with limited resources and a lack of proper training.

The squad outdid themselves to the point that they themselves became the targets of terrorists. Fifteen team members, including officers and personnel, have been martyred.

During his three decades on the squad, Hukum Khan had many close calls with death. Once he was called to Lakki Marwat to defuse 14 anti-personnel explosives. People say 13 is an unlucky number, but for Hukum Khan, it was 14. He was defusing the last mine when it exploded, taking off two of his fingers.

But even that didn’t stop him and he went back to work as soon as he got better.

He went on to rack up a tally of tackling 3,000 explosive devices, including bombs, IEDs and suicide jackets.

His career ended on a Friday, September 28, 2012 when the BDS Peshawar received information about a device in Badaber. That was his last device.

However his legacy continues in the shape of his three sons who he trained to follow in his footsteps.​