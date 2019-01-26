Board of Secondary Education Karachi’s website hacked

A group of hackers hacked on Saturday evening the website of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi.

The group behind the hacking of the website (www.bsek.edu.pk) identified itself as ‘SMOG’.

Students use the website for exam results and details about admissions in Karachi’s educational institutions.

In January 2018, another group of hackers had taken over the website of the PTI.

The text on the hacked page stated that whether or not change comes in the PTI, change has come on the party’s website.