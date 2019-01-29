No other country has presented three budgets in one year, says Bilawal



Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he will struggle to safeguard the 18th Amendment, the part of the Constitution that deprives the president of the power to dissolve the Parliament.

The amendment became a part of the Constitution after former president Asif Ali Zardari signed it on April 19, 2010.

The PPP chairperson was speaking to the media in Gambat after inaugurating a government hospital on Tuesday. He inspected different departments of the hospital and talked to the patients.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s father was a corrupt government officer, who was sacked by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” said Bilawal.

“Imran Khan should take Parliament and Manzoor Wassan’s dreams seriously.”

Bilawal said there is not a single country in the world where three budgets are presented in a year. “Some people think they have installed a puppet government and now it will be easy for them to introduce the presidential system in the country and the 18th Amendment will be abolished,” said the PPP leader.

“But, it will never happen,” he said firmly.

He said it was a challenge for the Naya Pakistan government to construct a Sindh-like hospital while referring to the Gambat hospital.

He lauded the government hospital in Gambat where, he said, three transplant surgeries are in operation free-of-charge for the poor.

“We will not allow the federal government to snatch the government hospitals of Sindh. If they try, I will launch a long march,” he added.