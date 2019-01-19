Bara Aman Committee head gunned down in Peshawar

January 19, 2019

The president of the Bara Aman Committee, Malik Mir Alam Afridi, was gunned down in Peshawar Saturday morning.

The police believe it was a targeted killing. Unidentified assailants travelling on a motorcycle shot him near Achini Khor within the jurisdiction of the Sarband police station.

Afridi was travelling from Peshawar to Bara and was killed near the Hayatabad Toll Plaza. He died on the spot.

The killers fled after the incident. The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and begun an investigation.

Afridi’s body was taken to the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

He survived a suicide attack five years ago near Arbab Road.

 
 
 

