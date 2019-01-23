Balochistan’s teachers with fake degrees will be sent packing

January 23, 2019

The Balochistan education department has decided to sack the public school teachers with fake degrees and those who have not been showing up to work.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Balochistan education department’s inquiry committee on Wednesday. The meeting was presided over by Balochistan Schools Education Secretary Tayyab Lehri.

The department’s overall performance was also reviewed in the meeting.

It was noted that the teachers in several districts were not attending to their duties.

The education secretary directed that all those teachers who had fake degrees and had been told time and again not be absent from school be fired. The decision was taken in accordance with the Balochistan Employees’ Efficiency and Dsicipline Act.

Related: Balochistan now has an education complaint management system

Lehri said that the education department would not tolerate the behaviour of ghost teachers.

According to the inquiry committee, most of the teachers belonged to Pishin and Jafarabad.

 
 
 

