The Balochistan advocate general, M Rauf Atta, has resigned from his post.

He has submitted his resignation to the Balochistan governor. In the letter he said he is resigning due to personal reasons.

He was appointed advocate general on March 15, 2018.

According to sources in the government, the incumbent government wants to appoint Arbab Tahir Kasi as the advocate general instead. A summary has also been sent to the relevant department.