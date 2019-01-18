Ayyan Ali hasn’t been appearing in court because she is ‘scared’ of being arrested

Ayyan Ali hasn’t been appearing in court because she is afraid she may get arrested again.

The model is being investigated in a currency smuggling case.

Customs Prosecutor Amin Feroze said that it has been two years since she last appeared in court.

Her lawyer argued that she is scared of being arrested. The lawyer requested the court to cancel the arrest warrants against her.

The court has reserved its verdict and will announce it on January 23, Wednesday.

The non-bailable arrest warrant against Ali was issued on October 22, 2018, after she did not appear in court despite orders. Her lawyer submitted a medical application and requested that she be exempted from appearing because she was sick. The court, however, rejected the plea and issued a non-bailable warrant for the model’s arrest.

Ali was arrested at the old Islamabad airport in March 2015 on charges of trying to smuggle $506,800 to the United Arab Emirates. She was indicted by the Customs court in November 2015 for attempting to smuggle the money. However, she pleaded not guilty.