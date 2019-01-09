Aunt kills nephew in Gujrat because he was ‘cuter’ than her children

An infant was killed by his aunt in Gujrat because he was 'cuter' than her own children. 

The aunt, Maria Shahid, killed her nephew because she believed that Salman was loved by all the family members and her children were not.

Salman disappeared from his grandfather’s home on December 29, and his body was found in a street nearby on December 31.

“He was sleeping when I strangled him to death,” Maria told the police. “I was mentally upset and I wasn't thinking properly.”

Gujrat DPO said that the police interrogated family servants and the area residents, but the evidence pointed fingers at someone in the family.

 
 
 


