Attack on Pakistani Consulate in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif foiled: Foreign Office

January 27, 2019

Photo: AFP

A grenade attack on the Pakistani Consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan was foiled on Sunday, according to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

The Afghan woman involved in the failed attack has been arrested.

She had a hand grenade in her bag and attempted to enter the consulate. The consulate has been sealed in the wake of the failed attack.

The consulate will remain closed till the provision of foolproof security, said Dr Faisal.

The Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has demanded the provision of security at its consulates in Afghanistan.

 
 
 

