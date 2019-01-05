Atlas Honda unveils CB125F bike

January 5, 2019

Photo: Courtesy Atlas Honda

Atlas Honda unveiled the 2019 CB125F for its customers in Pakistan on Friday.

The new Honda bike will cost you Rs159,900, while the special edition price is Rs161,900.

This bike, according to Honda Atlas, is its most feature-rich motorcycle.

Related: Suzuki WagonR costs Rs200,000 more this year in sixth price increase

It houses a four stroke OHV air-cooled engine. With a new and sporty look, the bike is available in five variants, including red and black.

Along with self-start and alloy rims, the Honda CB125F features a 5-speed gear transmission, modern graphics and a powerful disk break.

 
 

5 Comments

  1. Furqan   January 5, 2019 8:21 am/ Reply

    Good

  2. Mian M.Irfan Umar   January 5, 2019 12:23 pm/ Reply

    No it is all the upgraded version of honda deluxe with a new frame and it’s not the 125f that is in the international market so it is better to buy ther honda cb150f

  3. Imran   January 5, 2019 2:28 pm/ Reply

    This is original CB 125 running in international market. Check honda models in China and Thailand.
    Thanks.

  4. M.siraj uddin   January 5, 2019 3:48 pm/ Reply

    It’s better than 125 deluxe.

  5. Irfan Rafique   January 5, 2019 3:55 pm/ Reply

    Its deluxe engine same not economical as compare to suzuki gd 110 and also yamaha ybr 125z otherwise look is good


