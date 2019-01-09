At least 1,214 children were raped in Punjab in 2018

January 9, 2019

File photo: AFP

At least 1,214 rape cases of children were reported in Punjab province last year, SAMAA TV reported Wednesday.

According to the figures provided by the government departments, 201 cases were reported in Lahore, 85 in Gujranwala, 59 in Faisalabad and 45 in Bahawalpur.

Related story: Ghotki men made 105 videos of raping, blackmailing young students

Over 400 girls and 789 boys were raped in the province. Fourteen kids were also killed.

The officials said that five groups involved in making pornographic videos of children were also busted.

Police arrested a man in Sargodha last year for raping and making videos of minors. Another 42-year-old man was arrested from Lahore’s Badami Bagh area on the same charges.

Related story: Madrassa teacher arrested on charges of raping 10-year-old boy in Attock

According to officials, the suspects were selling pornographic material in foreign countries.

 
 


