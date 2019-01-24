Askari Park in Karachi will now be managed by civilian authorities, orders the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court ordered on Thursday the management of Askari Park, an army-run theme park in Karachi’s Old Sabzi Mandi area, to be handed over to the civilian authorities.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

The judges ordered the city’s parks to be opened to the public. This city’s parks have been sold in the names of martyrs, remarked Justice Ahmed. From Nazimabad to Lalukhet (now known as Liaquatabad), you’ve left nothing untouched, he said.

He ordered the authorities to open Askari Park for the public. Aziz Bhatti Park (in Gulshan-e-Iqbal) should be made into a model park, ordered Justice Ahmed.

You are playing with this city, he said. The advocate general requested the court not to use harsh words in its judgment.

This isn’t our responsibility, it’s the institution’s, reminded Justice Ahmed.

Recently, the court’s monitoring bench, which is Justice Ahmed is also a part of, told the authorities to remove all businesses on military land in the city.

The court had earlier ordered demolition of wedding halls and cinemas constructed on military land.