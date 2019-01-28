Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur file review petition against SC’s order in fake accounts case

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have filed review petitions against the Supreme Court’s order to transfer fake accounts case to NAB.

Latif Khosa, the lawyer of Asif Zardari, submitted the petition on Monday.

Asif Zardari is being politically victimised in the case, the petition says. Freezing the accounts of the people have brought their business and the banking system to a standstill.

The petition says that Faryal Talpur is the mother of two daughters and a child with mental disabilities. Her daughters study in a school in Karachi. Since the case has been transferred to Islamabad, it will affect her ability to take care of her children. This is why she became a member of the provincial assembly and not National Assembly, the petition adds.

The team, which investigated the fake accounts case, continued its investigation with a complete disregard to its terms of reference (ToR), the petition says.

The inquiry, which started from a few accounts, has spread now. Submitting a challan in the banking court would’ve been the best reply to the suo motu notice. The case should’ve been wrapped up after that, according to the review petition.

It says that the verbal commitment to remove Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah’s name from the Exit Control List was never mentioned in the written orders. They are also contradictory to the decision over Farooq Naek and attorney general’s brother.

When the record is present in Sindh, then the decision to shift the case to Islamabad is illegal, states the petition.

The Supreme Court had formed an investigation team to probe the fake accounts case. The team submitted a report in which it named 172 people, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister MNA Faryal Talpur and son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh and Ali Nawaz Mehar, a former minister of state for industries.

On January 7, the Supreme Court sent the fake accounts case to NAB and told it to wrap up the investigation in two months. The court had earlier said that the references should be filed in Rawalpindi, not Karachi. The matter was taken up by the court over the delay in a 2015 Federal Investigation Agency probe into money laundering via fake bank accounts.