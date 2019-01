A banking court in Karachi granted on Monday morning an extension in the bail of PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till January 23.

The court was hearing a money laundering and fake accounts case against them.

The FIA, which is investigating the case, has been directed to file a final challan in the case.

The court said the Supreme Court had stopped it from any further action and that it cannot proceed further until the top court allows it to.