Asif Ali Zardari will not be sent to jail, believes Rana Sanaullah

January 12, 2019




PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah believes that former president and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari will not be sent to jail in the fake accounts cases.

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, Sanaullah said that there was no implementation of the death sentences awarded by military courts till May 31, 2018. “All the orders were stopped on different forums and at different stages due to which there was no effect of the orders,” he said.

He remarked that the military courts were formed under extraordinary circumstances. No death sentences have been implemented in Punjab till today, he said. “There is a problem with the execution system, hence no alternative system was introduced in these four years.”

He raised objections to the JIT report in the fake accounts case and the decision against Nawaz Sharif.
 
 


