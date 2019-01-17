Ashraf Ghani thanks PM Khan for facilitating the Afghan peace process

Afghan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani appreciated the efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

During a phone call, he expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s sincere facilitation. PM Khan assured President Ghani that Pakistan was making sincere efforts for a negotiated settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan through an inclusive peace process as part of shared responsibility.

President Ghani invited PM Khan to visit Afghanistan at his earliest convenience. Prime Minister Khan reciprocated by inviting President Ghani to visit Pakistan.

Both leaders also agreed to remain engaged and create an environment for resolving all outstanding issues.

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad holding delegation level talks with Foreign Secretary, Tehmina Janjua at MoFA today.

The two sides reviewed developments post Abu Dhabi, in order to take the Afghan peace process forward.

