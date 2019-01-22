Army, PAF teams rescue stranded tourists in Nathia Gali

Tourists stranded in Nathia Gali were rescued by the Pakistan Armed Forces early Tuesday morning.

The tourists were stranded near Toheedabad in Nathia Gali, said ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet.

The rescue teams took medicines and food to the tourists. The road was blocked because of “heavy snowfall and broken down vehicles,” according to the Army spokesperson.

On media reports of stranded tourists at Toheed Abad near Nathia Gali a rescue team each of Army and PAF sent in support of civil administration. Rescue teams carrying medicines and food items. Road blocked due to heavy snowfall and broken down vehicles. Approach being cleared. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 21, 2019

The tourists were travelling to Nathia Gali when they got stuck in the snow. There were around 50 tourists and 17 cars. The road has been cleared now.

Teams that participated in the rescue operation include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Quick Response Force (QRF) and Rescue 1122.