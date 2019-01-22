Army, PAF teams rescue stranded tourists in Nathia Gali

January 22, 2019

Tourists stranded in Nathia Gali were rescued by the Pakistan Armed Forces early Tuesday morning. 

The tourists were stranded near Toheedabad in Nathia Gali, said ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet.

The rescue teams took medicines and food to the tourists. The road was blocked because of “heavy snowfall and broken down vehicles,” according to the Army spokesperson.

The tourists were travelling to Nathia Gali when they got stuck in the snow. There were around 50 tourists and 17 cars. The road has been cleared now.

Teams that participated in the rescue operation include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Quick Response Force (QRF) and Rescue 1122.

 

 
 
 

