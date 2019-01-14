Are e-cigarettes going to be banned in Pakistan?

The Pakistan Medical Association wants the government to ban e-cigarettes.

“There should be a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes. More young people are using e-cigarettes now,” said PMA Secretary-General Dr Qaiser Sajjad. “We don’t have any data on it,” he remarked. We don’t even know about any diseases caused by it.

National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination Minister Aamir Kiani said that they will think about banning vaping once PMA contacts them. “We will see once PMA submits a request,” he said while speaking to SAMAA TV. We will see how many countries have banned e-cigarettes, Kiani added.

What are e-cigarettes?

An e-cigarette is a battery-operated device which resembles a cigarette, a cigar, a pipe, or a pen. Most of them have a replaceable and refillable cartridge.

It was invented by Chinese pharmacist Hon Lik.

Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine and other liquid chemicals. They don’t have any tobacco. They expose the lungs to different substances, including dicetyl, which can cause severe lung diseases.

Fatal poisoning has resulted from inhaling e-cigarette liquid too. Use of vapers may contribute to lung and bladder cancer, as well as heart diseases.