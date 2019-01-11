APS commission summons former Peshawar corps commander, other senior officers to record statements

The commission investigating the Army Public School attack has written a letter to the former Peshawar corps commander General Hidayatur Rehman to appear before it to record his statement.

Other senior army such as Brigadier Muddasir Azam, the incumbent chairperson of the APS board of governors, Brigadier Inayatullah of the 11 Corps, Major Dr Asim Shehzad and Major Imran, the secretary of the board of governors, have also been sent letters by the commission.

Officers of the KP police department have also been sent letters. These senior cops are former KP IG Nasir Khan Durrani and former Peshawar CTD DIG Muhammad Alam Shinwari. The former home secretary, Akhtar Ali Shah, was also sent a letter.

The commission wants to know within three days when these people can appear before it to record their statements.

According to the commission’s focal person Imranullah, the defence ministry and provincial chief secretary have also been sent letters. Former Peshawar SSP Aijaz Khan and injured policeman Wasal’s statements have already been recorded. The commission has asked these people to inform it about when they can appear to record their statements as it has to submit a report to the Surpreme Court.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar appointed Justice Muhammad Ibrahim to head the commission.

Court hearing

The Supreme Court has set the next hearing of the suo motu notice in the APS case on January 14. A three-member bench headed by Justice Nisar will hear the case.

The commission is supposed to submit its report to the court at the hearing. The attorney general, KP chief secretary, interior secretary, commission secretary and advocate general have all been issued notices.