Anti-encroachment drive: 11-year-old boy dies after wall collapses in Karachi’s Korangi

January 10, 2019




An 11-year-old boy died when a wall collapsed on him in Karachi’s Korangi on Thursday.

The boy, Hassam, was trying to pick out iron rods at a shop that had recently been demolished by the KMC as part of its anti-encroachment drive.

The child’s family refused to take legal action. He was buried at a graveyard in Sherpao after his funeral prayers were offered.

The residents, however, called for the immediate removal of debris from the area.

Related: Violent protests break out in Karachi’s Korangi over ‘anti-encroachment’ operation

An anti-encroachment drive was conducted in Korangi over a week ago on the orders of the Supreme Court. The authorities razed several shops, leaving behind piles of debris.

Hassam’s parents said they did not want to take any legal action. All they wanted was for the debris to be removed.

The victim’s paternal uncle said Hassam was from Afghanistan.
 
 


