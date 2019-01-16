Angry farmers dump potato produce on Lahore road

January 16, 2019




Punjab farmers dumped their potato produce on Lahore's Mall Road because they were unhappy with the 'low' prices set by the government. 

The farmers staged a protest outside Punjab Assembly. It was called off after successful negotiations with the government. They have been promised that their potatoes will be exported.

"We worked hard to produce potatoes, but we are not getting the right price for it," said one protesting farmer. The protest started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon.

Related: Farmers threaten to take their protest to the Punjab Assembly if their demands aren’t met

"We didn't even get the fertilisers at subsidised rates, now we are not getting the right price," said another farmer.

A Punjab government official said that Pakistan produces four million tonnes of potatoes, of which 95% are produced in Punjab.

 
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

No one will be celebrating basant till the court says so: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat

January 5, 2019 4:03 pm

Motorways IG AD Khowaja to head new Model Town JIT

January 4, 2019 10:02 am

Updated: Punjab, KP govts extend school winter vacations by week but colleges, universities open

January 1, 2019 4:19 pm

Punjab cabinet to account for 100-day performance to PM Imran Khan

December 22, 2018 12:26 pm

Punjab to impose ban on employment of domestic workers under 15 years, LHC told

December 20, 2018 8:37 pm

You can no longer wash your car using a hosepipe in Lahore

December 18, 2018 4:14 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Taha Anis
Obed Pasha
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.