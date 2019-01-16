Angry farmers dump potato produce on Lahore road

The farmers staged a protest outside Punjab Assembly. It was called off after successful negotiations with the government. They have been promised that their potatoes will be exported."We worked hard to produce potatoes, but we are not getting the right price for it," said one protesting farmer. The protest started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon."We didn't even get the fertilisers at subsidised rates, now we are not getting the right price," said another farmer.A Punjab government official said that Pakistan produces four million tonnes of potatoes, of which 95% are produced in Punjab.