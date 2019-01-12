American hunts a markhor in Chitral for $92,000

An American tourist has hunted a markhor in Chitral for $92,000.

The markhor, also known as the screw horn goat, is Pakistan’s national animal. The wild goat is an endangered species.

Markhor is protected by the local and international laws like the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

It can be found in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Kalash Valley, Hunza among other Northern parts of Pakistan.

According to a local newspaper, Pamir Times, the American tourist was identified as Christopher. Another tourist from New Zealand was unable to hunt the markhor despite firing thrice.

Although hunting the markhor is illegal in Pakistan, the government has introduced a scheme which makes the hunt legal. The scheme is known as trophy hunting.

A hunting trophy license is issued after a proper auction by Peshawar’s wildlife department. The highest bidder is then given a permit to hunt one markhor.

According to the wildlife department spokesperson, the life of a markhor is between 10 and 12 years.

Annually, four hunting trophy licenses are issued for Markhor hunting and 80% of the money collected is distributed among the local community, whereas 20% is kept by the wildlife department.