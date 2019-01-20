America should turn its relationship with Pakistan into a strategic partnership: US Senator

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has said the United States should replace its transactional relationship with Pakistan into a strategic partnership.

He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday. He held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi too.

PM Khan is in power and we have a unique opportunity to transform the relationship into the one that is beneficial for both the countries, he remarked. Graham said he will urge the US President Donald Trump to talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take forward the relationship and the Afghan reconciliation process.

Imran Khan was criticized over decades for talking about reconciliation in Afghanistan, he remarked. “Imran Khan was right as the war there will only end through reconciliation.” It is not in anybody’s interest that the Taliban reclaim Afghanistan by force. It is time for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Graham Lindsey also appreciated Pakistan’s military operations in the tribal areas and sacrifices it rendered in the war on terrorism. He said a lot has changed in the tribal areas with lot of money being spent for their development.

While speaking to him, PM Khan underscored the need for normalising relations with all neighboring countries to unleash the potential of regional cooperation. The premier said that his economic team was constantly striving to evolve business-friendly policies for potential investors which could be benefited by the US companies.