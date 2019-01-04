All private schools have to reduce their fees by 20%: chief justice

January 4, 2019

The chief justice has reminded private schools in Pakistan that the Supreme Court’s order that schools must reduce their fees by 20% was not just for 22 schools.

During a hearing at the Supreme Court on Friday, he said all private schools must reduce their fees by 20% and return or adjust half the fees they charged students for the summer break.

Justice Saqib Nisar said the court never ordered the authorities to freeze the bank accounts of any schools.

He also said that no school will be allowed to shut down, nor will it be allowed to kick students out over this matter.

 
 


