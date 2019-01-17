All federal hospitals will remain under the Centre’s control, rules the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court ordered on Thursday that all hospitals that were previously under the federal government will remain so.

During the hearing of a case relating to the devolution of hospitals and other federal institutions to the provinces under the 18th Amendment, the court ruled that the hospitals will remain under the control of the Centre.

It has given the provinces three months to hand over the health institutes to the federal government. During this time the provinces have the option of approaching the court against the decision.

The administrations of the institutions will remain the same for the 90 days and after that, the federal government can decide whether to retain it.

The court observed that the 18th Amendment was incorrectly interpreted in this matter. The hospitals were handed over to the provinces without taking into account the legal and lawful process, it observed.

The Centre is responsible for the basic rights of the people and its power cannot be diminished, said the court.