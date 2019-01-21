The All FATA Khasadar Force Committee threatens protests in Islamabad if it isn’t merged with the police

The All Fata Khasadar Force Committee is not going to settle down before their demands are met. They want privileges at par with the police force.

“Given that Fata has been merged with Khyber Pakhtunkwa since May 31, it is time for the Khasadar and Levies forces to also be merged into the police force,” said Syed Jalal Wazir, chairperson of the Khasadar Force Committee, while addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday.

“The Khasadar Force has 100-year history of services for the country. But the government is not fulfilling the pledges made towards the force.”

We are not against the Fata merger, he said. We want the Levies to also be merged with the police force, he added. Wazir warned that they would be forced to stage a protest in the federal capital if their demands were not met.

“Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa should take notice of the situation as we are being forcibly retired from the force,” said Wazir.

The Fata areas merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are Mohmand, Bajaur, Kurram, North and South Waziristan, Khyber, Orakzai, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Mansehra, Peshawar Frontier Region, Bannu Frontier Region, Kohat Frontier Region, Lakki MarwatFrontier Region, Dera Ismail Khan Frontier Region and Tank Frontier Region.

On May 31, 2018, former president Mamnoon Hussain signed the 25th Amendment after which Fata was officially merged with Khyber Pakhtunkwa.