Ali Raza Abidi’s father wants his vehicle back

January 17, 2019

It has been 23 days since MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead outside his house in Karachi’s Defence and the police still haven’t released his vehicle to his family.

Abidi’s father approached an ATC in Karachi Wednesday, seeking the return of the vehicle.

He said the vehicle has been in police custody ever since the attack and the vehicle’s condition will deteriorate if it is just parked in one place for a prolonged period of time.

The ATC II issued the investigation officer a notice in the case. The next hearing has been set for January 19.

 
 
 

