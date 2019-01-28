Al Azizia reference: Islamabad High Court summons Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports

The Islamabad High Court issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau and Kot Lakhpat Jail superintendent on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking suspension of his sentence in the Al Azizia reference on medical grounds.

The court also summoned all of the former premier’s medical reports on the next hearing, which will be held on February 6.

During the proceedings, Justice Aamer Farooq asked if medical treatment was not being provided to Nawaz in jail. He asked Nawaz’s lawyer, Khawaja Harris, if this plea was any different from the previous one.

Harris replied that this particular plea was filed on medical grounds as his family was worried about his health. He said if Nawaz’s condition worsens, they will push for a suspension of his sentence on the plea filed on medical grounds instead of the first plea.

Harris appealed to the court to summon the reports of the medical board, complaining that the test reports of the former prime minister had not been provided to them.

Nawaz, a three-time former premier, was acquitted by an accountability court in the Flagship investments reference and sentenced to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia case. NAB has challenged his acquittal and wants his sentence in the Al Azizia case to be increased to 14 years.

The former prime minister is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. On January 26, Nawaz’s counsel submitted a second petition in the IHC against the verdict in the Al Azizia reference.

The petition cited Nawaz’s cardiac condition as grounds for bail. Harris submitted the petition in the IHC. A copy of the petition was also sent to the NAB chairperson, accountability court judge and the Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent.