Afghan nationals will no longer be issued visa on arrival in Pakistan

January 3, 2019

The Afghan nationals visiting Pakistan won’t be given visas on arrival after the government removed Afghanistan’s name from its list of countries eligible for on arrival visas.

According to the FIA, the decision was taken because of security concerns.  The authorities have also been told not to issues visas to Afghan nationals at the airport.

Afghan nationals will now have to approach Pakistan’s embassy in Afghanistan for visas.

The citizens from 24 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Singapore, UK and US, can obtain visas on arrival, the FIA officials said.

 
 


