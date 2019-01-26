Accountability court extends Saad and Salman Rafique’s physical remand till Feb 2

An accountability court extended on Saturday the physical remand of Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till February 2.

The brothers are currently in NAB custody and are being investigated in the Paragon Housing case.

The lawyer of Saad Rafique, a PML-N MNA, argued that this is the fifth time an extension in the same remand is being requested.

Related: NAB gets seven-day extension in Saad, Salman Rafique’s physical remand

The NAB prosecutor defending the bureau by saying that due to the production orders issued for Saad Rafique, a complete investigation could not be conducted even though they had his physical remand. The National Assembly speaker issued a production order to ensure Saad Rafique attended the assembly sessions.

He requested the court to grant the bureau additional time to interrogate the suspects.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Saad Rafique said the people committing injustices against them will get their just rewards.