Abu Dhabi crown prince to meet PM Imran Khan in Islamabad

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan will be arriving in Pakistan today (Sunday) for an official visit.

He will be meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan for a one-on-on visit. According to the Foreign Office, the prince will also engage in delegation level talks.

This is the third interaction between the leadership of the UAE and Pakistan in three months.

The UAE announced on December 21 a $3 billion bailout package for Pakistan to overcome its balance of payment issue under its Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The fund has financed eight development projects in Pakistan with a total value of AED 1.5 billion, including AED 931 million in grants. The funds covered projects in sectors such as energy, health, education and roads.

The UAE is the country’s largest trading partner in the Middle East. There are 1.6 million expatriate Pakistanis living in the country, who send home an estimated $4.5 billion every year.