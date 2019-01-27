Absconding death row convict arrested in Karachi

The Counter Terrorism Department arrested an absconding death row convict in Karachi on Sunday.

The convict, Ali Akbar alias Zafarullah, was sentenced to death by a court in Balochistan for killing six people.

A Kalashnikov and hand grenades were seized from him, said CTD SP Murtaza Bhutto.

Akbar killed a man, identified as Usman Imrani, in Kalat over a family dispute in 2004. He then killed three witnesses too. In 2005, he killed Sardar Hub Khan Imran. He was convicted of killing a man named Umar in Panjgur too.