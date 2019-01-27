Absconding death row convict arrested in Karachi

January 27, 2019

A picture of the suspect provided by the CTA.

The Counter Terrorism Department arrested an absconding death row convict in Karachi on Sunday. 

The convict, Ali Akbar alias Zafarullah, was sentenced to death by a court in Balochistan for killing six people.

Related: Two suspects arrested in the rape of a five-year-old in Bahawalpur

A Kalashnikov and hand grenades were seized from him, said CTD SP Murtaza Bhutto.

Akbar killed a man, identified as Usman Imrani, in Kalat over a family dispute in 2004. He then killed three witnesses too. In 2005, he killed Sardar Hub Khan Imran. He was convicted of killing a man named Umar in Panjgur too.

 

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

The court didn’t order demolition of any building, says Firdous Naqvi

January 27, 2019 1:30 pm

Two people killed in a mining accident in Balochistan’s Duki

January 27, 2019 11:27 am

Karachi by-poll: Voting underway in PS-94

January 27, 2019 9:15 am

Board of Secondary Education Karachi’s website hacked

January 26, 2019 11:03 pm

Is there another solution to the ‘anti-encroachment’ operation in Karachi?

January 26, 2019 10:23 pm

SBCA tests reforms with 30-day Karachi house construction permit deadlines

January 26, 2019 7:14 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.