Abbottabad child murderer should be hanged in public: Shehryar Afridi

The state minister for interior wants the man who raped and murdered a three-year-old in Abbottabad to be hanged in public.

Shehryar Afridi made the demand during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday. “Exemplary sentences should be awarded in rape cases,” he said.

Rehman Malik, a member of the committee, said that they have sent a request to the Interior Ministry to hang the convict in public.

The three-year-old went missing on December 25, 2018 at 2:30pm. Her body was found at 9am the next day from a stream in a secluded area at a short distance from her house in Kayla, according to the FIR registered by the Havelian police. Investigations determined that she was raped and left to die in the freezing cold.

A total of 301 DNA samples were sent to the Forensic Science Agency in Punjab, District Police Chief Abbas Majeed Marwat told SAMAA Digital. “We’ll receive the tests of 80 more samples today, which will bring the total number of results to 278,” he said.

Last year, a four-year-old was raped and murdered in Kasur. Her parents wanted her murderer to be hanged in public too. The authorities stayed mum on the topic and the convict, Imran Ali, was hanged on October 17. He was awarded a life imprisonment for sodomy and another penalty was for concealing the young girl’s body in a trash heap. The death sentence was for kidnapping, rape, murder and one for committing an act of terrorism.