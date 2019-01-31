Aasia Bibi still in Pakistan, but free to go: foreign office

Aasia Bibi, the woman whose acquittal was upheld by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, is still in Pakistan, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Bibi, a labourer from province, was convicted of blasphemy in 2010 and was on death row until her acquittal in October last year.

Since her acquittal she has been in protective custody, with authorities refusing to reveal her whereabouts out of fear for her safety.

The SC cleared the final legal hurdle in her case on January 29, throwing out a petition seeking an appeal against her acquittal.

“To the best of my knowledge, Aasia Bibi is still in Pakistan,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal told reporters during a weekly press briefing.

Activists have warned that Bibi’s life is in danger if she remains in Pakistan.

“She is a free citizen. If she wants to live in Pakistan, she can live in Pakistan. If she wants to go abroad she can go. This is her wish and there is no restriction on her,” he continued.