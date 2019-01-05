A Senate committee wants the NHA to remove signboards saying that MNAs and MPAs have to pay toll tax

January 4, 2019




Parliamentarians want the NHA to remove signboards on motorways that say they have to pay toll tax.

The Senate Standing Committee on Communications requested the NHA to remove the boards immediately. The committee members expressed their anger over the boards.



On December 7, Communications Minister Murad Saeed issued a notification stating that all ministers and senators will have to pay toll tax. He even ordered the NHA to put up signboards to ensure the orders are strictly followed. Now, only army personnel, judges and ambulance drivers are exempt from paying toll tax.

Related: Pakistan’s senators and parliamentarians to start paying toll tax

The NHA and FWO briefed the standing committee about the condition of the country’s motorways during a meeting on Friday. The government is working to implement an intelligent transport system for better management of traffic on motorways.

NHA Chairperson Jawad Rafique said that the project will be installed on both new and old motorways.

The FWO's director for motorways remarked that people are constantly seeking information. The new system will tell them about traffic and weather conditions. This will save a lot of fuel from being wasted, he said.
 
 


