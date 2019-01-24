930 residential plots are being used for commercial activity, says the Sindh Building Control Authority

The list has been prepared on the orders of the Supreme Court.According to the SBCA’s list, 930 residential plots in Karachi are being used as commercial plots. North Nazimabad has topped the list.Second and third on the list are Nazimabad and PECHS respectively. Meanwhile, Tariq Road and Sharae Faisal are fourth and fifth on the list prepared by the SBCA.Karsaz Road is also part of the list.These plots are reportedly being used commercially since several years.According to SBCA’s report, several commercial buildings have been constructed on these residential plots.Earlier today, the apex court demanded that the city’s master plan be submitted in court.At least 500 buildings in Karachi must be demolished, Justice Gulzar Ahmed had remarked while hearing the case at the Karachi Registry on Thursday.The court ordered the Sindh government to call a cabinet meeting and submit a report in two weeks. Justice Ahmed said that the court wants the master plan, which was approved in 1960.“Karachi’s infrastructure has been destroyed,” said Justice Ahmed. “All the institutions are equally responsible for this.” Experts should be consulted to improve the situation. “Please tell the court how the illegal buildings can be demolished.”The judge said that there will be no compromise on an inch of land in Karachi. “No matter who is behind the construction, but the government is responsible for demolishing them,” he remarked.